MYSURU: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses for sheep and goats, as well as other meat shops within its jurisdiction on November 25 on the occasion of Saint T.L. Vaswani Jayanti.

The sale of mutton, chicken, pork and fish will be strictly prohibited throughout Mysuru city on the day. The MCC has directed all meat shops within its jurisdiction to remain closed in observance of the occasion, according to a press release issued by the Corporation’s Executive Engineer (Environment).