BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa put to rest growing fears among mid-day meal workers across Karnataka, categorically clarifying that the state government has no plans to introduce centralized “cluster kitchens” for preparing meals for students from Classes 1 to 10. Urging thousands of kitchen staff not to fall prey to rumors about job losses or privatization, the Minister assured them that the existing school-level cooking arrangement under the Akshara Dasoha scheme remains completely safe.

The assurance came during a detailed meeting with a delegation from the State Akshara Dasoha Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, led by Honorary President S. Balan, along with State Committee President Honnappa Maremmanavara, General Secretary Kalpana V.G., and Treasurer Pushpalatha. Union leaders placed a charter of key demands before the Minister, foremost among them a monthly wage of Rs 12,000 on par with neighboring Kerala, a post-retirement monthly pension of Rs 5,000, an enhanced lump-sum retirement benefit of at least Rs 1 lakh, and joint bank accounts managed by school headmasters and head cooks for transparent fund handling.

Responding sympathetically to their financial struggles, Bangarappa promised to place the demand for a salary hike directly before the Chief Minister and push for the maximum possible increase within the state’s budget. Reminding the representatives that his administration had already raised their terminal lump-sum payout to Rs 40,000, he emphasized the government’s genuine commitment to worker welfare. At the same time, he pointed out that because the mid-day meal scheme receives substantial funding from New Delhi, workers’ unions should also pressure the Central Government to step up its financial share.

Taking serious note of complaints regarding substandard food grains reaching certain schools, the Minister warned that compromising children’s nutrition will never be tolerated. He urged union members to share specific details of such lapses so officials can initiate immediate disciplinary action against erring suppliers. While acknowledging their democratic right to agitate, Bangarappa appealed to the workers to call off their planned protest, assuring them that the government stands firmly behind them.