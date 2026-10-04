NISM to hold investor education drive for WIW

NEW DELHI The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) will conduct a week-long investor education programme from October 5 to 10 as part of World Investor Week 2026, focusing on financial awareness, responsible investing and cyber safety for young investors and the investing community. The programme, marking the 10th World Investor Week, will include on-campus activities, expert-led sessions and online webinars. NISM will organise Investor Education Visit Programmes for six days at its Patalganga campus for nearly 2,400 students from colleges across the region. The sessions will introduce students to securities markets, investing principles and informed financial decision-making. Industry experts and NISM academic faculty members will discuss investing, securities markets and career opportunities, besides demonstrating laboratory facilities. The programme will also feature a cybersecurity-focused entertainment performance and a “Crack the Case Study” competition, followed by a prize distribution ceremony. On October 8, NISM, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority, will hold an Investor Education and Protection Seminar. The theme will be “The Future is Now: Gen Z Driving Universal Digital Financial Education for Viksit Bharat”. The seminar will feature NCAER Director General Suresh Goyal, SEBI Executive Director Sanjay C. Purao, IEPFA CEO Sumit Garg, IEPF Chair Professor at NCAER Dr C. S. Mohapatra and NISM Director Sashi Krishnan. The six-day programme will also include interactive activities such as a jigsaw puzzle and “Jenga – Myths & Facts” to address investing misconceptions. Online investor education webinars will be held on October 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 for investors, students and learners. World Investor Week is a global campaign promoted by IOSCO to raise awareness about investor education and protection.