Nirmala Sitharaman launches ‘Bharat Vann’ project on 17.63 acres in Mysuru

MYSURU: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched the ‘Bharat Vann’ project, an ambitious initiative to develop a green space spread across 17.63 acres in Mysuru, with plans to grow over two lakh indigenous trees.

The Minister laid the foundation for the project by planting a sapling at the park in K.C. Layout, Vijayanagar, Mysuru. Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Urban Development and Mysuru District In Charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and MLA T.S. Srivatsa were among those present.

Nirmala Sitharaman offering puja to a tree during the launch of ‘Bharat Vann’ project in Mysuru on Friday.

Sitharaman also interacted with schoolchildren on the importance of environmental conservation.

This ambitious initiative is being undertaken under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme of the State Bank of India (SBI) and SBI Foundation.

The project, which will be implemented entirely through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from corporate entities, will not involve any government funding. Once completed, it will be the largest Bharat Vann project in Karnataka.

The initiative aims to enhance biodiversity, improve groundwater recharge, reduce air pollution, support carbon sequestration and create a cooler and greener urban environment. It is being seen as a significant step towards sustainable urban greening and environmental conservation.

A total of 45,000 native saplings are being planted across 4.5 acres of land at K.C. Layout Park. Of these, Catch Foundation is undertaking plantation across 4 acres, covering 40,000 saplings, while Enviro Creators Foundation is planting 5,000 saplings across half an acre.

Greening of six parks in Vijayanagar 4th Stage

In addition to K.C. Layout Park, plantation activities are also being undertaken in six parks in Vijayanagar 4th Stage. The plantation initiative at these locations was virtually inaugurated by the dignitaries.

More than 500 school students also participated in the programme, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

Under this initiative, Catch Foundation and Enviro Creators Foundation have each undertaken the responsibility of planting one lakh native saplings, together accounting for a total of 2 lakh saplings.

Three years of dedicated maintenance

A key feature of this initiative is its commitment to long-term sustainability. The implementing organisations have undertaken the responsibility of nurturing, maintaining and protecting all 2 lakh saplings for a period of three years.

This ensures that the initiative goes beyond plantation numbers, with equal importance given to the survival, healthy growth and long-term environmental benefits of the saplings.

The development of dense green spaces across the city’s parks is expected to contribute to biodiversity conservation, carbon sequestration, reduction of dust and air pollution, moderation of local temperatures and improvement in the overall urban environment.

The participation of more than 1,000 school students across the programmes was another significant highlight. It provided an opportunity to create environmental awareness and instil a sense of responsibility towards nature among the younger generation.

The success of this initiative will not be measured merely by the number of saplings planted, but by how many survive, grow into trees and provide shade and environmental benefits for future generations. The responsibility of nurturing every sapling into a tree rests with all of them.