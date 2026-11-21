NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to five institutions, including the Union Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), over concerns about harmful chemicals in drinking water. The tribunal has sought explanations on the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly called forever chemicals, and the ability of conventional water treatment plants to remove them.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took up the matter on its own after a newspaper report published on October 15 raised concerns about PFAS contamination. The other institutions named are CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research and IIT Madras.

In its November 20 order, the tribunal directed all five bodies to submit replies through affidavits at least one week before the next hearing. The matter will be heard again on March 3, 2027.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in textile coatings and industrial products. They resist natural breakdown and can remain in the environment for long periods. The tribunal noted that studies had detected these chemicals in water sources across different parts of India, but the overall extent of contamination remains unclear.

A 2025 study found contamination concerns in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Another study by IIT Madras examined 14 water samples from Chennai and found higher levels of eight targeted PFAS compounds in treated water than in raw water in some cases.

The tribunal also highlighted the absence of specific drinking water limits for PFAS in India and called for responses on environmental protection and safety standards.