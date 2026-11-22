GOA: The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have joined hands to create new opportunities for writers, content creators and production houses across the country through an initiative aimed at discovering original stories across languages and formats.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to launch the WAVES Bazaar × SPNI Content Creator Submission Initiative.

Under the collaboration, creators will be able to pitch original fiction and non-fiction concepts to SPNI in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Bangla. Submissions are invited across multiple formats, including fiction series, premium TV+ content, reality shows, game and competition formats, talent-based programmes and other unscripted concepts.

Selected applicants will be invited to present their ideas to SPNI for consideration and potential development.

The initiative will operate through WAVES Bazaar, an industry platform managed by NFDC under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

NFDC will manage the submission process through the WAVES Bazaar portal and shortlist entries based on mutually agreed criteria.

NFDC Managing Director Dhiraj Singh said the collaboration would create new avenues for writers, creators and production houses to showcase original concepts across languages and formats.