MUMBAI: India is considering imposing a 30 per cent export duty on non-Basmati white rice as part of efforts to bring down domestic prices, with the government also exploring a minimum export price (MEP) mechanism to regulate overseas shipments.

According to sources, the government is preparing to introduce the export duty next month, while a temporary export ban remains an option of last resort if other measures fail to stabilise domestic prices.

The proposed restrictions are aimed at reducing the competitiveness of Indian rice in international markets, potentially encouraging exporters to limit overseas shipments and increase domestic availability. However, any export restriction under consideration is expected to be temporary, unlike the previous ban imposed in 2023, which remained in force for 14 months.

The government is examining international rice prices and India’s export rates before finalising the proposed measures. Sources indicated that even a 20 per cent export duty could allow Indian exporters to remain competitive against major suppliers such as Thailand and Vietnam, whose rice prices are currently higher. Pakistan is expected to remain the only major competitor offering lower prices under such circumstances.

During the first week of November, when the proposal to impose export restrictions was presented before an inter-ministerial panel, India’s free-on-board (FOB) price for white rice with five per cent broken grains stood between $384 and $389 per tonne.

In comparison, Pakistan’s price was approximately $415 per tonne, while Thailand quoted around $495 and Vietnam $480 per tonne.