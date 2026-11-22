AHMEDABAD: Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, met spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, describing the experience as “moving”.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Gautam Adani said: “Meeting Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) in Ahmedabad was a deeply moving experience. There is something extraordinary about a mother’s love. It asks for nothing, gives without measure and stays with us throughout our lives.”

According to the billionaire industrialist, what makes ‘Amma’ extraordinary is her “ability to turn the tenderness of a mother’s embrace into a powerful mission of service to humanity”.

“Through her schools, hospitals and humanitarian initiatives, she has brought hope, healing and dignity to countless lives, giving a mother’s compassion a reach that transcends all boundaries,” he added.

He further said, “Amma reminds us that the greatest expression of love is not simply in what we feel, but in the lives we touch.” Earlier in September, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan participated in the ‘Vishwa Seva Dinam’ celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Amritapuri in Kollam.

He also offered his respectful pranam to Mata Amritanandamayi Devi and said that ‘Amma’ (referring to Mata Amritanandamayi Devi) is a miracle and should continue to guide us in serving society and the nation, an official statement said.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, the Vice-President said, “Bharat is progressing towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat, and development requires infrastructure, technology, investment, innovation and economic growth.”

He also called for ensuring that Viksit Bharat is an inclusive Bharat where no one is left behind.