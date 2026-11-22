The rising import bill highlights India’s exposure to disruptions in global energy supplies, given its heavy dependence on overseas crude and natural gas.

NEW DELHI: India’s net import bill for crude oil and natural gas surged to $16 billion in October 2026, compared with $10 billion during the corresponding month last year, as a sharp rise in international energy prices increased the country’s import expenditure, according to data compiled by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The average price of the Indian basket of crude oil imports stood at $119.91 per barrel in October, significantly higher than the $65.08 recorded in October 2025. The increase comes at a time when India continues to depend heavily on overseas supplies to meet its energy requirements, importing more than 85 per cent of its crude oil needs.

During October, India’s crude oil imports were valued at $19.5 billion, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports accounted for $1.3 billion. Petroleum product exports during the month stood at $6.3 billion.

In volume terms, crude oil imports increased 11% to 23.31 million metric tons in October, against 21 million metric tons in the same month last year. The volume was also 4.7% higher than in September.

The cumulative net import bill for April-October of FY 2026‑27 reached $97.7 billion, compared with $70.3 billion during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Crude oil import volumes during the seven-month period also increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, petroleum product exports grew 4.7% in October but declined 13.2% during April-October, primarily due to lower exports of high-speed diesel, petrol, aviation turbine fuel and naphtha.