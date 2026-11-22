NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year is beginning to reflect in India’s import figures, with the country’s gold import bill declining by nearly 40% during April-October 2026, according to Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Sunday.

Welcoming the development, Khandelwal said gold imports fell to $24.78 billion during the seven-month period from $41.24 billion a year ago, reducing the country’s import expenditure by $16.46 billion.

He described the decline as a reflection of public participation in the government’s nation-first approach. The decline was particularly pronounced in October, when gold imports fell to $5.51 billion from $14.72 billion in October 2025, registering a year-on-year drop of approximately 62.6%.

Khandelwal also highlighted the sharp increase in India’s gold imports in recent years. The country imported gold worth approximately $71.98 billion in FY26, compared with $58.01 billion in FY25.

However, based on current trends, he estimated that India’s total gold imports could decline to around $35‑40 billion in FY27, significantly lower than the previous financial year’s level.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia said the Prime Minister’s appeal went beyond reducing gold purchases and encouraged citizens to exercise restraint in personal consumption in the larger national interest. He added that the public’s response reflected a growing understanding of the country’s economic priorities.