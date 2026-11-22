NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India has announced another price increase across select vehicle models, citing persistent inflationary pressures and rising input costs.

The revised prices will come into effect from November 22, 2026, resulting in a volume-weighted average increase of approximately 0.31%.

In a regulatory filing, the country’s largest carmaker said that despite continued efforts to optimise costs, the prevailing inflationary environment had made it necessary to pass on a portion of the increased expenses to customers. The company added that it would continue working to minimise the impact of the price revision on buyers.

The latest announcement marks another increase in vehicle prices by Maruti Suzuki during 2026. In September, the automaker raised prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000, citing inflation and higher input costs.

Earlier, in August, the company implemented price increases of up to Rs 30,000 across its Arena and Nexa vehicle ranges. Another hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its passenger vehicle portfolio had come into effect in June.

Maruti Suzuki India’s standalone net profit declined 26.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,415 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27.

However, revenue from operations increased 26 per cent to Rs 53,340 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 42,332 crore in the corresponding period last year.