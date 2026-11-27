MANGALURU: Toll collection has begun at the Valalu Toll Plaza on National Highway 75, connecting Mangaluru and Bengaluru, adding to the financial burden on motorists travelling along the busy route.

Arrests after damage

The commencement of toll collection has triggered opposition, with protesters demanding the removal of the Brahmarakootlu toll gate in Mangaluru. During the protest, several items, including CCTV cameras, were allegedly damaged. Police have arrested several people in connection with the incident.

SDPI questions silence

The issue has also drawn criticism from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Anwar Sadath Bajathur, SDPI Mangaluru Rural District president, questioned the silence of elected representatives over the increasing toll burden on the public.

He criticised political representatives, particularly those from the BJP, for allegedly failing to address the concerns of motorists despite having held parliamentary and assembly positions in Dakshina Kannada for several years.

Smaller issues politicised

Bajathur also questioned the priorities of ministers who, according to him, express strong reactions to protests by Anganwadi workers but have not adequately addressed the financial difficulties faced by ordinary people.

He alleged that elected representatives frequently politicise relatively smaller issues while remaining silent on matters that directly affect the public’s finances.

The commencement of toll collection at Valalu and the continuing demand for the removal of the Brahmarakootlu toll gate have brought the issue of toll charges and public accountability into focus.