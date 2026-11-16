Nepal weighs opening airspace for Bagdogra flights

KATHMANDU: Nepal is reviewing a new proposal from India to allow international flights to use eastern Nepali airspace when flying to and from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. This development comes just ahead of Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s expected visit to India next week.

The offer emerged last week during a high-level aviation meeting in New Delhi. A Nepali team led by Civil Aviation Authority Director General Mukesh Dangol visited India to request long-awaited air routes. For over a decade, Nepal has asked India for permission to use airspace near Gorakhpur to help international planes reach its new airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara.

According to senior officials in Kathmandu, India agreed to open the Bhairahawa route, provided both nations sign a combined package deal. In return, New Delhi requested access to eastern Nepali airspace for Bagdogra, as well as airspace near Raxaul.