KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen Shah, will visit India on November 22 and 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai announced the visit on Friday.

Shah will travel to New Delhi with a 34-member government team. The visit will give both neighbouring countries an opportunity to review their relations and discuss ways to improve cooperation on important issues of mutual concern.

The two prime ministers are scheduled to hold talks on November 23. Their discussions are expected to cover areas of shared interest, including trade, energy, transport, investment and development. They will jointly open energy-related projects. Agreements on areas of cooperation are expected to be signed and exchanged during the visit.

After the talks, Shah and Modi will address a joint press conference. Modi will host a lunch in honour of the Nepali leader.

During his stay in the capital, Shah is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Another event on his schedule is the Nepal-India Business Forum, which aims to build links between business communities and encourage trade and investment.

The visit comes as both countries seek to strengthen their relationship. India and Nepal share historical, cultural and economic links, as well as an open border.