Neglect pushes horticulture farm to the brink of ruin

CH NEWS, RAICHUR A government horticulture farm located near the Amreshwara pilgrim centre has fallen into a state of neglect, defeating its primary purpose of providing farmers with demonstrations of horticultural crops and quality saplings. The farm, spread across 13 acres under the Horticulture Department within the Devarabhoopur Gram Panchayat limits, is reportedly deteriorating due to poor maintenance and a lack of adequate attention from the authorities. The farm has around 60 mango trees, besides sapota and custard apple trees. The department invites tenders for the sale of fruits during their respective harvesting seasons every year. In the past, the farm played an important role in raising a variety of plants, including coconut, mango, sapota, custard apple, lemon along with flowering and ornamental plants. These were sold to farmers at subsidised rates. However, farmers say the farm is no longer actively engaged in raising saplings. Plants grown over the past two years have been left without proper care, with some drying up and others lying scattered across the premises. The polyhouse, which was constructed to protect plants from adverse weather conditions, pests and diseases, has also fallen into complete disrepair, with its structure reportedly torn apart. Several trees and plants have dried up due to inadequate watering, fertilisation and maintenance. Weeds and thorny bushes have spread across the premises, highlighting the lack of cleanliness and upkeep.Farmers lament that the facility, which should serve as a centre for horticultural demonstrations, technical guidance and the distribution of saplings, has instead become a picture of neglect and disorganisation. The shortage of gardeners, watchmen and other staff, coupled with inadequate funding, is reportedly contributing to the deterioration of the farm. Farmers have urged the Horticulture Department to formulate a special development plan to revive the facility. They stressed that the government farm must be restored to its intended role of supporting farmers and promoting horticultural cultivation in the region. They have called for adequate staffing, a reliable water supply, regular maintenance, restoration of the polyhouse and systematic cultivation and protection of saplings.

Srisaila Wagure, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, Lingasugur, acknowledged the shortage of personnel required to maintain the farm. There is a shortage of staff required for the maintenance of the horticulture farm at the Amreshwara pilgrim centre. I have brought the issue to the notice of higher authorities, he said.