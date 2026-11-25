BENGALURU: More than 20 days after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar instructed dairy officials to slash Nandini curd prices by at least ₹2, consumers across Karnataka are still waiting for relief at retail counters. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has yet to roll out the promised discount, sparking widespread frustration among households already struggling with rising kitchen expenses.

The controversy began after KMF recently introduced steep rate hikes across its popular dairy lineup. Depending on fat content, milk prices jumped by ₹8 to ₹14 per litre, while curd became costlier by ₹14 per litre and ₹6 per half-litre. Facing intense public backlash over the sudden surge in essential food costs, the Chief Minister stepped in and directed the federation to ease the burden on families by lowering curd rates. However, nearly three weeks later, store shelves continue to reflect the higher prices, leaving shoppers questioning why state departments are ignoring executive orders.

Kitchen budgets strained

Across Bengaluru and other districts, homemakers say the prolonged delay feels unfair because milk and curd are non-negotiable staples for family nutrition. Many residents pointed out that uneven price increases across different packets have strained monthly household budgets even further. Frustrated shoppers voiced concern that authorities might be stalling intentionally, assuming citizens will eventually accept the steeper rates and stop complaining. Since families must buy dairy products every single day regardless of cost, the extra expense continues to pinch ordinary earners.

When questioned about the hold-up, KMF Administrator M.V. Venkatesh explained that consultations with various district milk unions are still underway. He noted that officials have not yet reached a common agreement on how to absorb the price adjustment, adding that a final announcement will only follow once all unions conclude their talks. Until then, Karnataka’s consumers remain stuck paying premium rates for an everyday necessity.