Navy to commission anti-submarine craft Mangrol on oct 12

NEW DELHI The Indian Navy will commission Mangrol, its third Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on October 12, 2026, strengthening its ability to detect and counter underwater threats in coastal waters. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the vessel has more than 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting India’s push to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported equipment. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, will preside over the commissioning ceremony. Senior naval and defence officials, Ministry of Defence representatives, CSL officials, veterans and representatives of Indian weapon and sensor manufacturers are expected to attend. The induction of Mangrol will improve the Navy’s capacity to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches. These shallow-water areas can restrict the operations of larger warships, making specialised vessels important for detecting and responding to underwater threats close to the coastline. Anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft are designed to operate in coastal environments and support surveillance and underwater threat detection. Their induction strengthens maritime security in strategically important littoral areas. The commissioning also highlights the role of indigenous shipbuilding in modernising the Indian Navy. With more than 80 per cent of its content sourced domestically, Mangrol represents progress in developing locally built naval platforms and equipment. The October 12 ceremony marks another step in the induction of the Navy’s shallow-water anti-submarine warfare fleet, aimed at enhancing coastal defence and protecting critical maritime infrastructure.