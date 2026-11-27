NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has taken delivery of Vindhyagiri, the third and final guided-missile frigate built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) under the Project-17A programme. The delivery was announced by GRSE on Friday, completing the shipyard’s role in the construction of the advanced stealth frigates. The Navy is expected to commission the warship within two months.

GRSE said the handover marked the successful completion of its P17A frigate-building programme and would strengthen India’s maritime capabilities. The seven-ship project is valued at around ₹45,000 crore. Four frigates — Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Taragiri and Mahendragiri — were built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, while Himgiri and Dunagiri were constructed by GRSE.

With Vindhyagiri’s delivery, all seven frigates under the programme have been delivered to the Navy. The six other vessels have already been commissioned, improving the force’s operational capabilities and combat readiness in the Indian Ocean Region.

The P17A, also known as the Nilgiri class, is the successor to the Shivalik-class P17 stealth frigates. The vessels feature 75 per cent indigenous content and carry advanced weapons, sensors and systems. They are designed for fleet air defence, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, maritime interdiction, surveillance, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations across multiple operational environments.

Each frigate displaces 6,670 tonnes, measures 149 metres and can reach speeds of up to 28 knots, with a complement of 225 personnel. Its equipment includes BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system and MF-STAR surveillance radar. The Navy aims to achieve full self-reliance by 2047. Around 60 warships are currently under construction at shipyards across India.