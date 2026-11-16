‘Navy ready for today’s wars’: Navy chief

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Monday that the Indian Navy was ready for today’s wars and was preparing for future conflicts. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, he said the Navy had made major gains in the four decades he had served.

Swaminathan said shifts in global politics over the past four or five years and rapid advances in technology had changed the way wars are fought. He said global trade and closer links between countries had made powerful and affordable technology widely available to governments and groups outside them. The spread of such tools and weapons, he said, had brought more groups into conflicts and made warfare more complex.

Wars are faster and more complex

He said modern conflicts now extend beyond land, sea and air to cyberspace, space and the struggle to shape what people think. As more technology has become available around the world, he said, conflicts have also become faster. He pointed to the growing number of satellites used to observe Earth, saying they had made it much easier to see what was happening in areas where militaries operate.

Ships built differently

Looking back on his career, Swaminathan compared the ships he served on when he joined the Navy with those it now deploys in the Indian Ocean Region. He said today’s ships are built differently, are harder to detect and can observe larger areas and strike at greater distances. He added that similar advances could be seen across the Indian armed forces over the past four decades.