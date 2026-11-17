MYSURU: Naturopathy is highly beneficial in the management of chronic diseases, said Dr. Gajanan Hegde, retired Joint Director of the Department of AYUSH.

Speaking after inaugurating an Open Day organised by the Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College here on Tuesday as part of the 9th National Naturopathy Day celebrations, he stressed the need to organise more awareness programmes to educate the public about the benefits of naturopathy and encourage them to make use of its facilities.

Presiding over the programme, College Principal Dr. K.V. Venkata Krishna said the Open Day provided an opportunity for students and members of the public from the Mysuru region to visit the institution, witness its activities and obtain information about naturopathy. The initiative primarily aimed to familiarise students with the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) degree course and create greater public awareness about natural healing methods. The teaching hospital attached to the college offers a range of treatments, including naturopathy, fasting therapy, hydrotherapy, acupuncture, acupressure, physiotherapy and yoga therapy, entirely free of cost.

Senior journalists Amshi Prasannakumar and K. Narasimhamurthy were among the guests. Resident Medical Officer Dr. D.S. Bharathish, Assistant Administrative Officers S. Nanjundaswamy and Sujatha, and programme coordinators Dr. S. Sandeep and Dr. H. Anita were present. Faculty members, non-teaching staff, students and members of the public participated.

A skit presented by students attracted attention by highlighting the importance of nature, including water, air, trees and plants. Through the performance, the students urged people not to treat their stomachs like garbage bins and encouraged them to adopt naturopathy, which focuses on natural methods of treatment.

Wide range of free treatments available

The hospital provides treatment for diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and various types of pain, neurological and endocrine disorders, respiratory problems, skin diseases, paralysis, other non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related ailments.

The hospital caters to around 100 outpatients and 50 inpatients every day. All treatments are provided free of cost. For further information, interested members of the public may contact the hospital at 0821‑2410120 or 94831 90120.