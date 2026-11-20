GADAG: A one-day national symposium on ‘Legal System of Agribusiness and Food Processing: Perspectives and Challenges’ will be held on Saturday, November 21, at Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, Gadag.

The symposium is being jointly organised by the university and the Karnataka Institute of Law and Parliamentary Reform (KILPAR), Bengaluru. The programme will take place at the Skill Development Bhavan on the university campus from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Eshwar Khandre, who is also the university’s Pro-Chancellor, will inaugurate the event. Gadag MLA and former Minister H.K. Patil will attend as chief guest, while Randeep D., Secretary to the Government’s Panchayat Raj Department, will be a guest of honour.

Ashok Dalwai, Chairman of the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, will deliver the keynote address. Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara, Zilla Panchayat CEO Mukul Jain and KILPAR Director Prof. C.S. Patil will attend. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Suresh V. Nadagoudar will preside.

Technical sessions will cover sustainable agribusiness, legal challenges in food processing and intellectual property rights. Experts from agriculture, law, food technology and related fields will share their knowledge.

Academicians, researchers, students and professionals can participate in person or online through advance registration. Registered participants will receive e-certificates.

For registration, contact Dr. Deepa Patil at 7892382484 or Dr. Neelamma R.K. at 7259937474.