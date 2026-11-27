KOLAR: K. Narendrababu, Kolar district president of the All India Advocates Association, has submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding strict action against illegal constructions, fake residential layouts and unauthorised sale of sites within Kolar City Municipal Council limits and surrounding areas.

In his complaint, Narendrababu urged the authorities to take action against existing and ongoing illegal constructions, forged layouts, unauthorised site sales and the encroachment and sale of government land. He also demanded that suo motu cases be registered under the Goonda Act against those involved.

He alleged that a racket had been operating in and around Kolar for several years, cheating people by preparing forged sale agreements for sites belonging to others. The activities have reportedly caused financial losses to ordinary citizens and affected people seeking to purchase plots through legal means. He also called for investigations and legal action against any government officials or elected representatives found to be involved.

Narendrababu further demanded that if the government considers regularising unauthorised sites, allotments to Dalits and backward-class communities should follow the prescribed reservation roster system.

He said an earlier representation had failed to bring any action from the district administration. Several victims are reportedly visiting police stations but struggling to register complaints due to a lack of official documents. Many have lost savings set aside for their children’s education and marriages.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Minhajul Sheik alleged that a person named Tanveer cheated him by promising to sell two sites and collecting ₹6 lakh. Tanveer allegedly gave him a forged sale agreement bearing the falsified signature of the registered owner, Asifa Khanum.

Mujamil Pasha, Mohammed, Anjuntaz and Chennamma of Arabikottanuru were present when the complaint was submitted.