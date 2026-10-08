Nana: B-Town's 'Krantiveer' no more

Pune Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa on Thursday, was creamated with full state honours later in the day at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune. As per sources, Patekar (75), who was at home with his nephew Prasad Patekar, had been complaining of a headache since last night. The actor was later found unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital. According to the information shared by Manipal Hospital, the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am. Rich legacy Born as Vishwanath Patekar in Murud-Janjira of Raigad district in Maharashtra, he was known for his intensity and distinct style of dialogue delivery. He graduated from small roles to become one of the most versatile leading men of his era. The actor often credited his father for encouraging his talent as a performer. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others. He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film 'Gaman'. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015). The actor also played a supporting role in the comedy thriller 'Housefull 5'. The 1994 film Krantiveer gave Nana Patekar one of the most memorable roles of his career. He played Pratap Narayan Tilak, an orphan who takes a strong stand against injustice. His powerful performance helped the film become a major success. He was also a part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) - which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Marathi film 'Natsamrat'. Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts. He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003). Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony. ‘Few actors possessed his intensity’: PM mourns Nana's death Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over Nana Patekar's death, saying his passing "leaves a deep void". "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in," he said on X.

Awards & recognition

National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989) and Agni Sakshi (1996); Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994). Filmfare awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda (1989); Best Villain for Angaar (1992) and Apaharan (2005); Best Actor for Krantiveer (1994). Civilian honors: Recipient of the Padma Shri in 2013.