Namma Metro begins first major overhaul of original fleet

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started refurbishing its original fleet of 57 trains in the first major overhaul since Namma Metro began commercial operations in 2011. The trains, which operate mainly on the Purple and Green Lines, have covered more than 10 lakh km over the years. BMRCL said the refurbishment programme will not affect regular passenger services as the work will be carried out during night hours after daily operations. “A detailed technical inspection and component replacement would be carried out. This will not affect routine journeys, as the refurbishment is being carried out during night hours, after operational hours,” a BMRCL officer said. The overhaul will involve detailed inspection of traction motors, drive systems, wheels, axles, braking assemblies, electrical equipment, wiring, batteries, onboard electronics, signalling and control systems. Passenger-related facilities including air-conditioning and ventilation systems, doors, safety mechanisms, seats, interiors and other coach equipment will also be examined. Components that are worn out, damaged or have reached the end of their service life will be repaired or replaced based on technical assessments. BMRCL is inducting additional trains to maintain adequate fleet availability while the original rakes are withdrawn for maintenance. Four new trains manufactured by the Titagarh-China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) consortium have already arrived, while 21 more trains are scheduled to join the Green Line fleet. Meanwhile, BMRCL has awarded a Rs 55.48-crore contract to Milan Road Buildtech for civil and structural works for a covered travelator and interconnected walkway at Central Silk Board junction. The infrastructure project is part of preparations for the metro corridor towards Kempegowda International Airport, with the Central Silk Board-KR Puram section targeted for operation in 2027.