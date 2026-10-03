Mysuru woman brings hoe national crown

Mysuru

Bringing pride to Kodagu and Mysuru, Karthamada Shama Appanna emerged as the winner in the Mrs. Category at the prestigious AC Miss & Mrs India Women of Substance – Season 9, held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Brigade Gateway, in Bengaluru. Sponsored by Amritha Cinecrafts, the national-level event celebrated women who have made a mark through their confidence, personality, accomplishments and individuality. Shama Appanna, wife of Karthamada Dicky Appanna of Ponnampet in Kodagu, is a resident of Mysuru. Her achievement has brought recognition to her family and added another proud moment to the Kodagu-Mysuru connection. She is the daughter of Chowrira Bopaiah and Sharada, who expressed happiness and pride over their daughter’s accomplishment. Shama’s success at the national platform is being seen as a reflection of her confidence, grace and determination. Her victory in the Mrs. Category has also inspired women to step forward, showcase their individuality and pursue their aspirations with confidence. The event brought together women from different parts of the country, providing them with a platform to showcase their personality, talent and achievements.