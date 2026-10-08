Mysuru turns into a fairyland as Dasara lights paint the city in gold

Mysuru Mysuru has slipped into a magical world of lights as the city gears up for the grand Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations. With colourful illumination spreading across major roads, circles, heritage landmarks and prominent public spaces, the cultural capital is glowing like a tinsel world and a fairyland, captivating residents and visitors alike. As dusk descends, the city begins to sparkle. Major roads leading to the heart of Mysuru have been illuminated with strings of colourful lights, while important junctions and circles have been transformed into dazzling gateways welcoming visitors to the Dasara festivities. The illumination has added a festive charm to the already vibrant city. Decorative arches, illuminated structures and artistic light arrangements have turned ordinary roads into spectacular stretches of colour. The glow of the lights against Mysuru’s historic buildings and heritage ambience has created a striking visual treat. The prominent circles and roads wear a new look with carefully planned lighting arrangements. From the city centre to roads leading towards the Mysuru Palace and Chamundi Hill, the colourful illumination has created a continuous festive atmosphere. The lighting is particularly attractive after sunset, when the city comes alive with thousands of twinkling bulbs. Families, tourists and youngsters have been stepping out to enjoy the illuminated streets and capture photographs against the dazzling backdrop. The illumination is not merely decoration but has become an integral part of the Dasara experience, reflecting the grandeur and cultural vibrancy of the annual festival. The lights add a sense of celebration to every corner, complementing the cultural programmes, exhibitions and other events being held as part of Dasara. With Mysuru preparing to welcome visitors from across Karnataka and other parts of the country, the colourful illumination has given the city a festive makeover. The sparkling roads and circles are expected to remain one of the major attractions for visitors during the Dasara celebrations. For Mysureans, the sight is a familiar yet magical reminder that the city’s favourite festival has arrived. As the Palace shines and the streets glitter, Mysuru appears to have stepped straight into a fairy tale.