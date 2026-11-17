MYSURU: Sharav S., a one-year-and-seven-month-old toddler from Mysuru, has received international recognition for his early learning abilities.

The International Book of Records has honoured him with the title of “Super Talented Kid”, describing him as “one in a million”.

At such a young age, Sharav can identify and name toys, songs, rhymes, colours and numbers. He can also recognise the English alphabet and climb stairs, showcasing his learning and physical abilities.

Sharav is the son of Santhosh Kumar and Bhumika K. Murthy. His grandparents, Vidya K. Murthy and T. Krishnamurthy, are from Shivamogga.