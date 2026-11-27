MYSURU: The 32nd National Parents’ Conference of PARIVAAR – National Confederation of Parents’ Organisations (PARIVAAR-NCPO) will be held at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, on November 28 and 29.

It will be held under the guidance of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID).

Sharing details of the conference, PARIVAAR-NCPO National President Dr. Pankaj Maru said the two-day event would be held under the theme, ‘From Care to Empowerment: Building Inclusive Communities through Strong Families and Collective Action’. The conference will bring together self-advocates, families, parent organisations and professionals on a common platform. It will focus on how families, institutions and parent-led organisations can work together to advance the rights, self-advocacy and participation of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad. AIISH, Mysuru; JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled; Mysuru District Parents’ Association; and Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Midtown are co-hosting the event.

Dr. Maru said the inaugural ceremony would be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 28. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India, will be the chief guest. Dr. Kiran Bedi will deliver the presidential address. NIEPID Director Major (Dr.) B.V. Ramkumar and AIISH Director M. Pushpavathi will also address the gathering.

More than 450 participants, including parents, members of the PARIVAAR National Executive Committee, self-advocates, rehabilitation professionals and other dignitaries from 25 States and Union Territories across the country, are expected to attend the conference.

A cultural programme will be organised on the evening of November 28 to showcase the talents of persons with disabilities.

Following an address by Prof. Abdul Waheed, Dean, School of Technology, MANUU, the ‘Divyang SARTHI’ mobile application, designed to support the learning of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will be launched.

The conference will also witness the presentation of the 2026 Rita Premalatha Peshawaria Menon Award and the BMG Award by PARIVAAR. The annual report for 2025–26, awareness materials and a book authored by Colonel V.K. Gautam will also be released on the occasion.