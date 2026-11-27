MYSURU: Bringing laurels to Mysuru, Yathin M., a Class 10 student of Notre Dame School, Mysuru, was the only student selected from the Mysuru region to represent the region at the CISCE National Conference on Mental Health and Student Well-being, held at the CISCE Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad last week.

Selected through a regional-level selection process, Yathin represented the Mysuru region alongside student and teacher representatives from 18 different regions across the country at this prestigious national platform. Yathin participated in the conference under the guidance and encouragement of the school’s counsellor, Suvarsha Gowda, who provided him with the necessary guidance and support right from the preparatory stage. The three-day conference was centred on the theme “Emotional Well-being, Digital Life and Positive Relationships” and featured discussions on four key areas concerning students’ mental health and holistic development.

Experts, educationists and student representatives participated in meaningful discussions on student mental health, emotional safety, psychological well-being and holistic development. They exchanged practical suggestions on creating safe, inclusive and supportive school environments where students can freely express their opinions, share their concerns and discuss their problems without fear of judgement.

Based on the discussions and suggestions shared by students and teachers, the conference also focused on developing four important policy documents: The Student Mental Health Charter, Student Welfare Index, Compendium of Best Practices and White Paper on Adolescent Mental Health.

In recognition of his outstanding performance and contribution at the national-level conference, Yathin was honoured with a medal and certificate. The recognition marks not only a personal achievement for the student but also a proud moment for his school and the Mysuru region.