Mysuru’s Rishitha Wins Bronze at Asian Games

Mysuru: Rishitha of Mysuru has brought laurels to the cultural city by winning a bronze medal for Team India in the 4×100-metre relay at the Pan Deaf Asian Games being held in Malaysia. Rishitha, a resident of J.P. Nagar in Mysuru, was part of the Indian team that secured the bronze medal in the event. Congratulating the young athlete, her coach Radesh said the achievement was the result of years of hard work, sacrifice, tears and unwavering determination. “Years of hard work, sacrifice, tears and an unshakable determination have finally brought us this proud moment,” Radesh said. He lauded Rishitha for her dedication, perseverance and commitment, saying her achievement had made the entire country proud.