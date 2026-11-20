MYSURU: With the Sabarimala pilgrimage season triggering a surge in interstate tourist traffic, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a 10‑day special enforcement drive in Mysuru to crack down on vehicles entering Karnataka without paying the mandatory road tax or obtaining the required state permits.

Four special teams have been deployed to inspect interstate tourist vehicles at prominent tourist destinations and other busy locations across the city. Vehicles found violating tax and permit regulations are being penalised.

The Sabarimala pilgrimage season has commenced, resulting in a significant increase in the movement of tourist vehicles from various States and districts through Mysuru towards Kerala. At the same time, tourist traffic from Kerala to Mysuru has also witnessed a rise.

Taking note of the increased movement of interstate tourist vehicles, the RTO has intensified inspections to identify tax defaulters and collect the applicable road taxes.

During Friday’s enforcement drive, more than 120 tourist vehicles were inspected at various locations in Mysuru. Of these, 20 vehicles were found to have evaded road tax, and penalties exceeding Rs. 2 lakh were collected from them.

For the special operation, four RTO inspectors from Bengaluru have been deputed to Mysuru. Under the leadership of Regional Transport Officer L. Deepak, the local RTO officials, along with the visiting inspectors, have formed four teams to conduct inspections at strategic locations, including the Mysuru Palace parking area, Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill and the Ring Road.

The special enforcement drive will continue until November 30. After its conclusion, the Mysuru RTO officials will continue routine inspections to prevent tax evasion by interstate vehicles.