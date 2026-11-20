MYSURU: A saturation campaign to promote banking services and enrolment under various social security schemes was successfully conducted at the Karnataka Bank branch in Siddalingapura on Friday.

The campaign was jointly organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mysuru Lead Bank and Karnataka Bank’s Siddalingapura branch.

RBI FIDD Officer Nisha Thakur and Mysuru Lead Bank Manager Krishnamurthy, who participated as chief guests, stressed the need to ensure access to banking services for every citizen. They urged villagers to make effective use of government‑backed schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

They also cautioned the public against cyber fraud and advised account holders to complete the Re-KYC process for their existing bank accounts.

Karnataka Bank Mysuru Deputy Regional Head Badari Prasad explained the customer-friendly services offered by the bank. Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat Secretary Girish, representing the local administration, urged villagers to make use of such awareness and enrolment programmes.

Several villagers opened new bank accounts, enrolled in insurance schemes and completed their Re-KYC formalities at the camp itself.

Shivamurthy, Karnataka Bank Siddalingapura Branch Manager Ravindra Bhat, bank staff and a large number of villagers participated in the programme.