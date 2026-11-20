MYSURU: The primary objective of celebrating the birth anniversaries and commemorating great personalities is to inspire the present generation by highlighting their ideals, sacrifices and life journeys, said Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

Speaking after inaugurating the birth anniversary celebrations of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Onake Obavva, held here on Friday, he described Kittur Rani Chennamma and Onake Obavva as the pride of Karnataka and an enduring source of inspiration to humanity, and said their courage, patriotism and presence of mind deserved to be remembered in golden letters in history. While Kittur Rani Chennamma waged an armed struggle against the British, Onake Obavva took on enemy soldiers single-handedly using a pestle to defend the Chitradurga fort. Several women have been rendering commendable service to society in different fields. The contribution of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka to environmental conservation was remarkable. Her dedication to planting and nurturing trees offered valuable lessons to future generations.

He also noted with pride that women from Mysuru had won gold medals at the Olympic Games, bringing international recognition to the district and the State. Women have also demonstrated their capabilities by successfully occupying the country’s highest constitutional and administrative positions, including the offices of President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

Urging the younger generation to study the lives of historical women warriors and contemporary achievers, Srivatsa called upon them to actively participate in society’s development. Everyone must work towards ensuring women’s dignity, safety and empowerment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya said that courageous women such as Rani Abbakka, Belawadi Mallamma, Onake Obavva and Kittur Rani Chennamma had created remarkable chapters in India’s freedom struggle. It was a matter of pride that such great women were born in Karnataka. While Onake Obavva transformed herself into a fierce warrior to defend the Chitradurga Fort, Kittur Rani Chennamma ignited the spirit of resistance against British rule several decades before the First War of Indian Independence in 1857.

Emphasising the need to familiarise the younger generation with the history of these women warriors, Aishwarya said parents should nurture courage and confidence in their daughters and teach children the ideals of these inspiring personalities. She stressed that the education of girls must receive the highest priority.

She also expressed happiness that the spirit and valour of Kittur Rani Chennamma continued to be reflected in school and college fancy-dress competitions and cultural programmes. The sacrifices and achievements of such heroic women would remain immortal as long as the world existed, she said.

Sharaney Jayadevi Tai of Sri Gurumalleshwara Dasoha Mutt at Lalanahalli in K.R. Nagar said Onake Obavva was an exemplary role model for women. Her extraordinary courage in defending the Chitradurga Fort and confronting enemy forces during a grave crisis was an inspiring chapter that deserved to be remembered by all, she said.

The lives of Rani Chennamma and Onake Obavva were not merely stories of battles but symbols of self-respect, leadership and women’s strength. Their lives taught us the importance of facing adversity with courage and determination without losing heart, she added.

Veteran theatre personality Na. Nagachandra, Dr. Vinodamma, Associate Professor, Department of Kannada, Mahajana First Grade College, and members of the Sharana Sahitya and Basava Balaga Federation and the Jayantyotsava Committee were present.