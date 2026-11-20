MYSURU: K.V. Mallesh, Mysuru City Congress vice-president and former Mysuru City Corporation corporator, has demanded the immediate arrest of author Ravi Hanj for allegedly insulting Jagajyoti Basaveshwara, the great humanist and social reformer, and disturbing social harmony.

In a press statement, Mallesh said that the book Basava Mantapa, allegedly written in a manner that demeans the personality and egalitarian ideals of Vishwaguru Basavanna, was harmful to society. Basavanna was not a figure confined to any one religion or community but a treasure belonging to all humanity, he said. Through the principles of humanity, equality, liberty, fraternity, Kayaka (dignity of labour) and Dasoha (sharing and service), Basavanna laid the foundation for a new social order. Through the Anubhava Mantapa, he introduced the world to the values of open debate, intellectual freedom and social justice. “It is highly condemnable to make allegations against such a great personality without any historical evidence and attempt to tarnish his image based on a prejudiced outlook,” he said.

He pointed out that the light of a casteless society, equality, the principle of Kayaka and democratic values ignited by Basavanna in 12th-century Karnataka had illuminated the world. The Anubhava Mantapa is regarded as the world’s first parliament. Recognising his immense contribution, the State Government has officially declared Basavanna as the ‘Cultural Leader of Karnataka’. “Basavanna, a towering religious, social and cultural personality, does not need a certificate from an immature and irresponsible writer like Ravi Hanj. The entire world knows who Basavanna was and what he achieved. There is no need for publicity-seeking, self-proclaimed intellectuals like Hanj to pass judgment on his legacy,” he said.

Mallesh welcomed the State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, for having already ordered the seizure of Basava Mantapa, written by Ravi Hanj and published by Vishwavani Book Publications. He also welcomed the registration of criminal cases against the author and publisher.

Further demanding stringent action, Mallesh urged the authorities to revoke Ravi Hanj’s passport, alleging that he had fled abroad after triggering the controversy. He demanded that Hanj be arrested immediately and subjected to stringent legal action.