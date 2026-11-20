MYSURU: JSS AHER, Mysuru, signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Abhinavayan Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Novaspire Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Karnataka, to strengthen academic-industry collaboration in translational research, drug discovery and clinical development.

The signing ceremony took place at JSS AHER, Mysuru.

The collaboration brings together JSS AHER’s faculty expertise, research infrastructure and clinical insight with Abhinavayan Biotech’s drug discovery and development expertise and Novaspire Biosciences’ capabilities in clinical research. It aims to help promising research findings progress towards practical healthcare applications while creating research and training opportunities for faculty, research scholars and students.

Potential areas of collaboration include joint research projects, evaluation of promising university technologies, clinical research feasibility assessments, and industry-linked training. The partners will also collaborate in establishing a bioavailability and bioequivalence (BA/BE) centre in JSS Hospital and will also augment pharmacovigilance studies.

The programme featured opening remarks by Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, and Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, and remarks by Dr. Nagaraj Gowda, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Abhinavayan Biotech and Managing Director of Novaspire Biosciences, and Suraj Nandakumar, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Novaspire Biosciences. Dr. B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS AHER, was also present.

Dr. Prashant Vishwanath, Dean (Research), delivered the welcome address, and Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta, Dean (Academics), presented an overview of the university. Dr. Deepashree R., Assistant Dean (Research), who coordinated the collaboration on behalf of the Research Division, presented its objectives and potential areas of joint work. Dr. Chandan S, Deputy Dean (Research), Dr. Prasanna Srinivas Deshpande, Assistant Dean (Research), and Dr. Shivaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, Assistant Dean (Academics), also attended and actively contributed to discussions on translating the collaboration into meaningful research initiatives and tangible outcomes.