MYSURU: Sourav Raj, a law student pursuing his studies at the University of Mysore School of Law, Mysuru, was conferred the prestigious State-Level Lakshmisha Award at a felicitation ceremony held in Chikkamagaluru, in recognition of his exemplary academic accomplishments, scholastic excellence and well-rounded overall profile.

The award, presented by Amma Na Madilu, acknowledges Sourav’s consistent commitment to academic distinction, intellectual development and all-round excellence. His academic journey has been marked by commendable achievements, reflecting his dedication, perseverance and pursuit of excellence across various spheres.

A distinguished student with a keen interest in learning and personal development, Sourav has demonstrated a strong commitment to academic and intellectual pursuits. The recognition stands as an encouragement to continue striving for excellence and making meaningful contributions to society.

The State-Level Lakshmisha Award marks a significant milestone in his academic journey and is a proud moment for his family and the University of Mysore School of Law.