MYSURU: Mysuru golfer S.G. Prabhu has clinched the prestigious Overall Gross Prize at the South India Golf Addicts Annual Tournament hosted by the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC), Mysuru.

The three-day tournament was held at the JWGC golf course from Nov 20 to 22. More than 125 golfers from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu participated in the annual event.

Competing against some of the leading amateur golfers from across South India, Prabhu delivered a consistent and impressive performance throughout the three days to emerge as the winner in the Overall Gross category, considered the tournament’s highest honour.

In addition to his individual achievement, Prabhu played a key role in helping the Mysuru team clinch the team championship. His outstanding performance contributed significantly to the team’s victory against strong contenders from other states.

Speaking about his achievement, Prabhu said, “It is a proud moment to win the title while competing against some of the finest golfers from different South Indian states at my home club, JWGC. Winning the Gross Prize and contributing to Mysuru’s team victory has made the achievement even more special.”

The tournament concluded successfully in a spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie and friendship. The event also helped strengthen the bonds among golfers from different parts of South India.

The organisers and members of JWGC congratulated S.G. Prabhu on his remarkable achievement, expressing pride that his success had brought laurels to Mysuru’s golfing fraternity.