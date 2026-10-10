Mysore Airport Concludes Yatri Seva Abhiyan 2026

Mysuru: Mysore Airport, Airports Authority of India (AAI), successfully concluded ‘Yatri Seva Abhiyan 2026’, a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing passenger experience, promoting passenger-centric services, and strengthening coordination among airport stakeholders for seamless airport operations. The concluding programme was presided over by P. V. Usha Kumari, Airport Director, Mysore Airport, and was attended by airport officials, stakeholders, frontline personnel, and representatives from various partner agencies. The event served as an occasion to recognize and appreciate the dedicated efforts of frontline staff and stakeholders whose commitment contributed significantly to ensuring safe, smooth, and comfortable passenger facilitation at the airport. A major highlight of the programme was the release of a Campaign Booklet documenting the key activities and initiatives carried out during Yatri Seva Abhiyan 2026. The booklet was formally released by V. S. S. Prasad and Martin, KVS, Ministry of Education, in the presence of the Airport Director and AAI officials. The publication showcases the campaign's focus on service excellence, passenger convenience, cleanliness, awareness programmes, and collaborative efforts undertaken to further enhance the overall airport experience. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), adding colour and enthusiasm to the closing ceremony while reflecting the spirit of teamwork, unity, and camaraderie among airport stakeholders. Speaking on the occasion, Usha Kumari expressed her appreciation to all frontline employees, security personnel, airline representatives, housekeeping teams, and stakeholders who actively participated in making the campaign a success. She emphasized that passenger satisfaction, courteous service, operational efficiency, and collective responsibility remain at the core of Mysore Airport's operations. She further encouraged all stakeholders to sustain the momentum generated through the campaign and continue striving towards delivering a seamless, safe, and pleasant travel experience for every passenger. The successful conclusion of Yatri Seva Abhiyan 2026 reaffirms Mysore Airport's unwavering commitment to passenger-centric operations, service quality, and collaborative engagement with stakeholders in pursuit of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.