HUBBALLI: Sri Rama Sena president Pramod Mutalik has warned the Karnataka government against withdrawing the anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws, threatening statewide protests in front of Deputy Commissioners’ offices if the proposed move is implemented.

Speaking at a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, Mutalik said protests would be organised across the state, with cows brought to the protest venues, if the government decided to repeal the laws during the upcoming legislative session in Belagavi next month.

Accusing the Congress government of pursuing appeasement politics for political gains, he alleged that cow slaughter was continuing on a large scale, particularly in border areas of the state. He claimed that around 10 cows were being slaughtered daily and warned that the situation could worsen if the existing law was withdrawn.

Mutalik said the anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws were introduced during the previous BJP government. However, he admitted that cow slaughter had not been completely stopped despite the legislation. He blamed alleged police corruption and the government’s policies for the continued illegal activities.

On the anti-conversion law, Mutalik alleged that certain Muslim and Christian organisations were putting pressure on the state government to withdraw the legislation. He accused the Congress government of considering repeal under pressure from these organisations.

Reiterating his opposition, Mutalik said Sri Rama Sena would not remain silent if the government proceeded with its plan. He warned that the organisation would intensify its agitation across Karnataka to oppose the withdrawal of both laws.

Sri Rama Sena leaders Manjunatha Katakara, Bassu Gowdara and Bassu Durgada were present at the press conference.