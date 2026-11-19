BENGALURU: Amid an intense overnight protest by Accredited Social Health Activists at Freedom Park, Karnataka Minister U.T. Khader has indicated that the state government cannot immediately fulfill their steep pay demands on its own, urging the central government instead to step up and raise the monthly honorarium for health workers.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Khader emphasized that ASHA activists operate under the National Health Mission framework initiated at the national level. Tracing the history of state-centre responsibilities, he noted that during his earlier tenure as a minister in 2014, authorities introduced a policy principle linking state contributions to central commitments, yet contended that matching central grants did not materialize as expected. Khader stated that the state is providing ₹5,000, while pointing to ₹2,000 from the centre and ₹1,000 in incentives, arguing that primary responsibility for raising the base pay rests with New Delhi.

While acknowledging that ASHA workers perform vital grassroots duties for low compensation and deserve better pay, Khader said the state government and Chief Minister stand with the activists and promised to take up their concerns with central authorities. He added that the question of whether the state should raise its share before the centre acts remains a subject for discussion, pledging to advocate for the workers’ interests in talks with central ministers.

Khader also pushed back sharply against opposition criticism alleging that the state treasury is strained. Questioning opposition leaders who hold power at the centre, he asked why they had not secured higher central allocations or increased pay during their own time in office, arguing that a scheme launched centrally requires stronger backing from the central leadership.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesting ASHA workers including mothers with young children braving chilly nights at Freedom Park continue to press for a ₹15,000 fixed monthly honorarium, timely dues, and written cabinet assurances, keeping pressure on both state and central leaders over fair wages for essential community healthcare staff across Karnataka.