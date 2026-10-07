Musk’s Starlink prepares for launch in India

NEW DELHI Elon Musk's satellite internet venture is moving closer to launching commercial services across the subcontinent, signaling a major technological shift for the nation's digital infrastructure. Speaking at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2026, Starlink Business Operations Vice President Lauren Dreyer announced that the satellite communications provider is fully prepared to commence operations pending final regulatory clearances. Dreyer emphasized that the company has meticulously customized its global architecture to align with strict national security regulations. To satisfy domestic mandates, Starlink has established localized controls at every operational layer, ensuring that all user data generated within the country remains securely stored inside national borders. Having spent the past five years in active dialogue with regulators, the corporation has already invested heavily in domestic ground infrastructure, deploying twenty specialized gateway sites equipped with hundreds of advanced antennas. Furthermore, the enterprise has forged strategic partnerships with major domestic telecommunications giants, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, positioning itself as a collaborative player rather than a disruptive competitor. While Starlink has already secured crucial operational licenses from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre along with a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite authorization, it currently awaits final security clearance and formal foreign direct investment approval from the central government. Industry analysts point out that satellite broadband could play a transformative role in bridging the digital divide, particularly in remote and geographically isolated regions where traditional fiber-optic cables are economically unviable. Dreyer noted that while the nation has achieved remarkable success with affordable mobile data and expanding urban networks, conquering the final mile remains the ultimate challenge. Starlink aims to support government ambitions of achieving complete nationwide connectivity, complementing existing cellular infrastructure.