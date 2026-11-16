‘Mudukara Madhuve’ brings laughter to the audience

MYSURU: Sutra Foundation (R.), Mysuru, organised a comedy theatre performance titled ‘Mudukara Madhuve’, written by renowned Kannada playwright Beluru Krishnamurthy and performed by the artists of Cross Light, at Kiru Rangamandira, Kalamandira premises, Mysuru on Sunday.

Directed by Raju KoteHundi, the play revolves around two elderly bachelors and the amusing incidents in their lives. The story unfolds through a series of hilarious situations involving employment, deception and disguise, keeping the audience entertained throughout.

Through humour and social satire, the play explores human nature, desires, greed, age and marriage. The lively dialogues, engaging performances, comic timing and unexpected twists added a special charm to the production and kept the audience laughing.

With the objective of promoting Kannada theatre and encouraging theatrical activities, Sutra Foundation organised this programme to bring quality theatre and entertainment closer to the audience.