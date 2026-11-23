BENGALURU: Mudigere Congress MLA Nayana Motamma created a stir in Karnataka’s political circles on Monday by submitting her resignation letter at the Vidhana Soudha in protest against the Forest Department’s decision to relocate wild elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. True to a promise she made at a press conference on Sunday, the ruling party legislator walked into the Assembly Speaker’s office to step down after authorities failed to send the relocated herds back to their original habitat.

The controversy stems from an ongoing Forest Department operation aimed at shifting dozens of wild elephants from Belur in Hassan district toward the Bhadra reserve in Chikkamagaluru. Fearing that bringing more tuskers and herds into the region will trigger severe crop damage and threaten human lives, residents living along the forest fringes of Chikkamagaluru have staged fierce street protests. Joining their constituents, three local Congress legislators – Nayana Motamma, Sringeri MLA T.D. Rajegowda and Chikkamagaluru MLA H.D. Thammaiah – have openly criticized their own government’s handling of the drive.

During her press meet, Motamma accused forest officials of secretly driving the animals into her constituency without consulting local elected representatives. She had issued a clear ultimatum demanding an immediate halt to the relocation and the return of elephants already moved overnight, warning that she would resign if her demand went unheeded.

Arriving at the Speaker’s office on Monday, Motamma found that the Assembly Speaker was away. Determined to keep her word, she handed the resignation letter over to Ashok Mirji, the Speaker’s Personal Secretary, before leaving the premises without speaking to waiting reporters. However, Mirji clarified that he is not legally authorized to formally accept a legislator’s resignation. He confirmed that he has informed the Speaker over the telephone regarding Motamma’s visit and the letter, leaving the political fate of the Mudigere legislator hanging in the balance until the Speaker returns to take a final call.