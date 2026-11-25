CHIKKAMAGALURU: A taluk-wide bandh was observed in Mudigere on Wednesday to protest against the Forest Department’s move to relocate 39 wild elephants from Belur in Hassan district to the Mudigere region.

Local residents, farmers, coffee growers and various organisations extended strong support to the shutdown, expressing anger over the government’s handling of the human-elephant conflict.

The bandh began at 6 am and was scheduled to continue until 6 pm. Shops and commercial establishments in Mudigere town remained closed, bringing business activities to a standstill. The Coffee Growers’ Association, Farmers’ Association, Traders’ Association, Malenadu Nagarika Raita Hita Rakshana Samiti and Auto Drivers’ Association supported the protest. However, KSRTC bus services and general vehicular movement continued for public convenience.

Police security was tightened across the taluk to prevent any untoward incidents. Western Range Inspector General of Police N. Shashikumar arrived in Mudigere and monitored the situation. Police personnel were deployed at important locations.

Meanwhile, the herd of 39 elephants brought from Belur has taken shelter in coffee plantations, creating anxiety among growers. The animals have neither moved towards the Tatkola forest area nor returned to Belur. The Forest Department is monitoring their movements using thermal drone cameras and reportedly waiting for the herd to move naturally rather than forcibly driving them away.

Residents are strongly opposing plans to move the elephants towards the Tatkola forest region or Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, fearing that this would worsen the existing human-elephant conflict and threaten their livelihoods.

The protesters’ main demand is that all 39 elephants be sent back to their original habitat in Belur.

Speaking during the protest, farmer leader and BJP leader Sanjay Kottigehara said the public had responded enthusiastically to the bandh. He blamed the absence of a designated elephant corridor during the Yettinahole project for the present situation.

He demanded that the elephants be returned to their original habitat and warned that the government would be held responsible if any untoward incidents occurred.