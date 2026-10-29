MUDA offers direct land conversion approval facility

CH NEWS, Mangaluru The process of obtaining land conversion approval is set to become easier through the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), according to MUDA Chairman Santhosh Kumar Shetty. The initiative is expected to simplify procedures for landowners and reduce delays in obtaining permission to convert agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. Speaking about the development, Shetty said that direct approval for land conversion would now be available through MUDA. The move is aimed at making the approval process more accessible and reducing the difficulties faced by applicants in completing official formalities. Land conversion is an important requirement for those seeking to use agricultural land for residential, commercial or other permitted non-agricultural purposes. The existing approval process can involve multiple procedures and documentation, sometimes resulting in delays for landowners and developers. Shetty also announced a significant reduction in the penalty imposed on unauthorised layouts, stating that it had been reduced from 15 per cent to 1 per cent. The reduction is expected to provide relief to those affected by the earlier penalty structure and could help facilitate the resolution of certain layout-related issues. The change may also encourage eligible property owners to approach the authorities to regularise their cases in accordance with the applicable regulations. The exact eligibility conditions and procedures will be important for determining which layouts can benefit from the revised penalty. The announcement is expected to draw the attention of landowners, property developers and people involved in real estate activities in the region. The move reflects an effort to simplify land-related administrative procedures and address concerns over the cost and time involved in obtaining approvals. Further details regarding implementation and application procedures are expected to clarify how the new arrangements will operate.