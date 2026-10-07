MRPL safety lapses must be comprehensively investigated, Satyajit Surathkal

CH NEWS MANGALURU MRPL Mazdoor Sangh Honorary President Satyajit Surathkal has demanded a comprehensive investigation into safety lapses at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) following the recent explosion, stating that the incident should not be limited to issues of compensation and employment. Speaking at a press conference, Surathkal said the safety of workers and people living in surrounding areas must be given the highest priority at large industrial units such as MRPL. He called for a detailed investigation into accidents at the facility and permanent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. Welcoming the Rs 1.20 crore compensation provided to the family of accident victim Manish Karkera, he urged MRPL to extend all necessary support to the family and provide employment to an eligible family member. He also demanded that contract workers and their families be provided health insurance coverage of at least Rs 10 lakh, along with Rs 25 lakh accident insurance in the event of a worker’s death. Surathkal further called for an inquiry into allegations that workers who are hospitalised due to illness are being dismissed from service.He stressed the need to effectively implement systems to immediately detect gas leaks and other hazardous conditions, along with warning sirens and emergency evacuation mechanisms. There should be no compromise on safety, he said. The MRPL incident should not be viewed merely as a workers’ issue but as a matter concerning the interests of the entire district, Surathkal said, adding that various organisations would be brought together to launch a joint campaign. Ettinahole Struggle Committee convenor Shashiraj Shetty Kolambe, KPTMS district President Yashpal Suvarna, State President of the Sarva College Students’ Union Tushar Kadri, Tulunadu Rakshana Vedike Organising Secretary Prashanth Bhat and Amar were present at the press conference.