MYSURU: BJP members staged a protest at Agrahara Circle in the KR Assembly constituency on Wednesday, condemning the State Government’s decision to increase the prices of essential commodities.

The protest was led by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa and KR constituency BJP president Gopal Raje Urs. In a novel form of demonstration, party workers displayed items whose prices have reportedly increased, including milk, ghee, butter, paneer, cooking oil, curd and stamp paper, highlighting the burden on the common people.

Addressing the protesters, MP Yaduveer said the State Government was adopting a contradictory policy by creating an impression that it was offering several free benefits while simultaneously pushing the prices of essential commodities beyond the reach of ordinary people. The BJP workers must take this message to every household and make the public aware of what he described as the Government’s double standards.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa accused the Government of misleading the middle class. While announcing free travel for women, the Government had increased bus fares for men, he said, alleging that the policy amounted to taking money from husbands and giving it to their wives. He claimed that the Government had increased the price of milk by Rs. 12 and curd by Rs. 16 for the first time in history, placing an additional burden on poor families. He further alleged that more than 200 essential commodities had become costlier since the present Government assumed office. “Rising prices have become the Government’s achievement. The BJP workers must visit every household in the coming days and create awareness about the Government’s failures,” he said. He expressed confidence that voters would send the Government home in the next Assembly elections.

Following the speeches, BJP workers took out a march from Agrahara Circle, proceeding along Thyagaraja Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House and Ramanuja Road before returning to Agrahara Circle.

Among those present were party general secretaries Jayaram and Jai Shankar, city general secretary Somasundar, former corporators Shivakumar, M.V. Ram Prasad and Parthasarathy, along with B.V. Manjunath, Jagadish, P.T. Krishna, K.J. Ramesh, Jagadish, Sowmya, Umesh, Sharadamma, Eshwar, Champaka, Shantamma, Vadivelu and several other BJP leaders and workers.