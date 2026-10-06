MP seeks transparency from Election Commission

CH NEWS, Davanagere Davanagere MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun participated in a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament House to the Election Commission office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other INDIA bloc MPs also joined the protest. They demanded clear answers from the Election Commission on concerns regarding the revision of electoral rolls and transparency in the election process. Speaking to the media, Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun said the right to vote is the foundation of democracy and every vote has value. She stressed that no eligible voter should be deprived of the right to vote. She said doubts regarding the election process, including allegations that names are being removed from voters' lists, require a transparent response. She stressed that maintaining the independence, impartiality and credibility of the Election Commission is important for democracy. "It is essential to maintain public confidence in the electoral system. Constitutional bodies must function independently and impartially. Our struggle to safeguard the people's right to vote and democratic values will continue," she said. A key demand of the protest was that the Election Commission provide clarifications on every question and doubt raised regarding the credibility of the electoral process. The protesters also sought transparency in the functioning of the Election Commission and answers to concerns raised about the electoral rolls.