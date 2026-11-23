DAVANAGERE: Davanagere MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun has said that continuous efforts are being made to upgrade State Highway 25, connecting Hosapete and Shivamogga, into a National Highway.

She said she had met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari five times and submitted formal requests seeking the upgrade.

She was speaking after performing the bhoomi pooja for road development works on State Highway 25 at Duggavati village in Harapanahalli taluk. The project, estimated at ₹3 crore, has been sanctioned under the eighth phase of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scheme for 2024–25.

She said the Central Government had informed them that new National Highway projects and proposals to upgrade existing State Highways were not being considered for the time being. However, efforts would continue. Along with Ballari MP E. Tukaram and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra, she had written to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking an appointment to explain the region’s highway requirements.

She also said requests had been made to establish a separate Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the newly formed Vijayanagara district. She had met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan twice regarding the proposal, highlighting its importance in providing farmers with scientific knowledge and modern agricultural techniques.

Regarding railway facilities, she said a request had been submitted to provide toilet facilities on the Harihara–Kotturu DEMU train and a halt for the Ajmer–Bengaluru Express at Harapanahalli.

She added that DMF-funded development projects worth ₹55 crore had been sanctioned for Harapanahalli taluk, with foundation stones laid for works worth approximately ₹25 crore. Roads, drains and other essential infrastructure will be developed in phases.