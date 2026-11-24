BIDAR: MP Sagar Khandre has directed officials to ensure that all vehicles transporting sugarcane to factories are compulsorily fitted with radium reflective stickers to prevent road accidents during the ongoing sugarcane crushing season.

With winter setting in, dense fog during night and early morning hours has reduced visibility on highways and rural roads, increasing the risk of accidents. Sugarcane-loaded tractors, trailers, bullock carts and lorries are particularly vulnerable because they are often difficult to spot from a distance, especially in low-visibility conditions.

Taking serious note of the potential danger, Khandre instructed Regional Transport Office (RTO) and police officials to conduct joint inspections and initiate strict action against vehicles transporting sugarcane without reflective stickers.

He also directed sugar factories across Bidar district to ensure that all vehicles bringing sugarcane to their premises are equipped with adequate reflective stickers. Factories have been instructed not to permit vehicles without reflectors inside their premises.

The MP further suggested that sugar factories make arrangements to install reflective stickers at their entry points so that vehicles arriving without them can be fitted with the necessary safety equipment before entering the premises.

Khandre also asked officials to organize awareness programmes for farmers, tractor and trailer owners, transport operators and drivers regarding road safety regulations and the importance of using reflective stickers.

He emphasised that precautionary measures must be taken to prevent avoidable accidents during the crushing season. Since sugarcane transportation involves the movement of heavy and slow-moving vehicles, particularly during night hours, ensuring their visibility is essential for the safety of other road users.

Appealing to farmers, transport operators and vehicle owners to cooperate with the authorities, Khandre said protecting human lives should remain the highest priority. He urged everyone involved in sugarcane transportation to follow safety guidelines and ensure accident-free movement of vehicles across the district.